Letter to Directors of Admissions, higher educational institutions

A letter sent to Directors of Admissions at higher educational institutions in the United Kingdom.

Published 30 May 2019
Ofqual
England

Ofqual has today (30 May 2019) sent a letter to Directors of Admissions of higher educational institutions, providing an overview of recent changes to some of the qualifications we regulate that are typically taken by students in England to support their entry to higher education.

