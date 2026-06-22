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Correspondence

Letter to Baroness Casey: progress on adult social care reform recommendations

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care updates Baroness Casey of Blackstock on progress against her initial recommendations.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care, The Rt Hon James Murray MP and Stephen Kinnock MP
Published
22 June 2026

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Letter to Baroness Casey: progress on adult social care reform recommendations

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This letter is from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Minister of State for Care to Baroness Casey of Blackstock. It thanks her for her work as chair of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care and updates her on progress against her initial recommendations, which she laid out in a letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in March 2026 ahead of her phase 1 report later this year.

The letter sets out how the government is taking forward her recommendations on adult safeguarding, dementia and motor neurone disease (MND).

Updates to this page

Published 22 June 2026

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