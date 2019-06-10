Correspondence

Letter to awarding organisations: decisions on use of Ofqual logo

A letter sent on 10 June 2019 about decisions relating to the use of Ofqual's logo on qualification certificates

Published 10 June 2019
From:
Ofqual
Applies to:
England

Documents

Decision on use of Ofqual's logo in qualification certificates (RO64b)

PDF, 104KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@ofqual.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Today (10 June 2019) we have written to all awarding organisations setting out our final decisions on the use of our logo on qualification certificates. We have decided to go ahead with the timings previously outlined in our letter sent to awarding organisations on 25 March 2019.

Any qualification taken on or after 1 May 2020 will need to include our new logo on certificates. Awarding organisations are free to use the old or new logo on certificates prior to this date.

Published 10 June 2019

Related content