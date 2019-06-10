Letter to awarding organisations: decisions on use of Ofqual logo

Today (10 June 2019) we have written to all awarding organisations setting out our final decisions on the use of our logo on qualification certificates. We have decided to go ahead with the timings previously outlined in our letter sent to awarding organisations on 25 March 2019.

Any qualification taken on or after 1 May 2020 will need to include our new logo on certificates. Awarding organisations are free to use the old or new logo on certificates prior to this date.