Letter of endorsement (LoE): airworthiness competence

Defence Equipment and Support ( DE&S ) Operating Centre Directors ( OCDs ), intermediate line managers, Type Airworthiness Authorities ( TAAs ) and Type Airworthiness Managers ( TAMs ) should apply to the MAA for endorsement of their suitability to hold a Letter of Airworthiness Authority ( LoAA ) or Letter of Appointment ( LoA ) through submission of the completed Airworthiness Competence Set ( ACS ) using the process detailed in MAA -03. The MAA will review this application and, if content, issue an appropriate letter of endorsement ( LoE ) recognizing the suitability of the applicant. For DE&S personnel the ACS should be submitted through the DE&S Airworthiness Safety Competence Assessment Tool ( DASCAT ), other personnel should use the MAA ACS Assessment Tool.

The ACS is fundamental to assessing the knowledge and experience of an individual to fulfil an Airworthiness role in the Defence Air Environment. This version of the ACS has been subject to complete review by the MAA with the support of DE&S , with the aim of expanding the utility to support the development of the Airworthiness skills throughout the careers of those requiring delegation. It has been updated to reflect more accurately the key contemporary challenges in certification and to develop the skills to support wider responsibilities such as continuing airworthiness management.