Letter from UK health ministers to UK CMOs on COVID-19 vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds
Letter from the health ministers of the 4 UK nations asking the UK's chief medical officers to advise on the vaccination of young people aged 12 to 15.
Letter to the 4 UK chief medical officers (CMOs) from:
Sajid Javid MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, HM Government
Eluned Morgan AS/MS, Y Gweinidog Iechyd a Gwasanaethau Cymdeithasol (Minister for Health and Social Services, Welsh Government)
Humza Yousaf MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Scottish Government
Robin Swann MLA, Minister of Health, Northern Ireland Executive
The letter asks the 4 CMOs to begin the process of assessing the broader impact of universal COVID-19 vaccination for young people aged aged 12 to 15.