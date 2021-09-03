Correspondence

Letter from UK health ministers to UK CMOs on COVID-19 vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds

Letter from the health ministers of the 4 UK nations asking the UK's chief medical officers to advise on the vaccination of young people aged 12 to 15.

3 September 2021

Letter to the 4 UK chief medical officers (CMOs) from:

  • Sajid Javid MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, HM Government

  • Eluned Morgan AS/MS, Y Gweinidog Iechyd a Gwasanaethau Cymdeithasol (Minister for Health and Social Services, Welsh Government)

  • Humza Yousaf MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Scottish Government

  • Robin Swann MLA, Minister of Health, Northern Ireland Executive

The letter asks the 4 CMOs to begin the process of assessing the broader impact of universal COVID-19 vaccination for young people aged aged 12 to 15.

