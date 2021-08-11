Letter from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Andrea Coscelli about PCR travel tests
Sajid Javid wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority asking the CMA to look into issues in connection with PCR travel tests.
Documents
Details
Sajid Javid wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority on 6 August 2021 asking the CMA to look into issues in connection with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) travel tests.
See the letter from Andrea Coscelli acknowledging the request from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to look into PCR travel tests.