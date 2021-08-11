Correspondence

Letter from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Andrea Coscelli about PCR travel tests

Sajid Javid wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority asking the CMA to look into issues in connection with PCR travel tests.

Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
11 August 2021

Letter from the Health and Social Care Secretary to the CMA: 6 August 2021

Sajid Javid wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority on 6 August 2021 asking the CMA to look into issues in connection with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) travel tests.

See the letter from Andrea Coscelli acknowledging the request from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to look into PCR travel tests.

