Letter from the Health Secretary to Agenda for Change staff
Letter from Steve Barclay MP to Agenda for Change staff outlining the Agenda for Change deal and reaffirming the commitment to the non-pay elements within it.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This letter is an update from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP, to Agenda for Change staff on the Agenda for Change deal.
It details how:
- government intends to approach implementation of the non-pay elements of the deal
- the Department of Health and Social Care is inviting participants of the NHS Pay Review Body process to share their views