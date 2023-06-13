Correspondence

Letter from the Health Secretary to Agenda for Change staff

Letter from Steve Barclay MP to Agenda for Change staff outlining the Agenda for Change deal and reaffirming the commitment to the non-pay elements within it.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 June 2023

Letter from the Health and Social Care Secretary to Agenda for Change staff

This letter is an update from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP, to Agenda for Change staff on the Agenda for Change deal.

It details how:

  • government intends to approach implementation of the non-pay elements of the deal
  • the Department of Health and Social Care is inviting participants of the NHS Pay Review Body process to share their views
