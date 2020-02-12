LeDeR third annual programme report: government response

The third LeDeR annual report was published on 21 May 2019. It gave 12 recommendations based on the evidence from deaths notified to the programme between July 2016 and December 2018.

This document sets out the government’s response to each recommendation, and provides an update on the actions identified in its response to the second annual LeDeR report published in 2018.

The actions identified will help to address the inequality in life expectancy between people with learning disabilities and the wider population.