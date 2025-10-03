Laying the Groundwork - Responsible AI Senior Officers’ Report 2025

The Strategic Defence Review 2025 (SDR) recognises that as part of increasing our warfighting readiness to deter threats and strengthen our security, innovations in AI and digital warfare will be key to making our armed forces stronger and safer. As we align delivery against the directives in the SDR, we place emphasis on good governance as it is fundamental to delivering a societally acceptable culture of Responsible AI (RAI).

In 2024, the MOD published the Dependable AI JSP 936 Part 1, which is the principal policy framework governing the safe and responsible adoption of AI in the MOD.

In response to the publication of JSP 936, each MOD component organisation nominated a Responsible AI Senior Officer (RAISO). The RAISO is responsible for making sure that their organisation has the right processes, policies and escalation methods in place to demonstrate that they have addressed the considerations arising under each of the AI ethical principles in respect to AI-enabled systems.

The report summarises the findings from our implementation of the RAISO framework to date, recognising that this is the start of a journey towards embedding AI technologies into business-as-usual. Sharing these findings supports our commitment to transparency and highlights the MOD’s dual mission in AI: to adopt cutting-edge technologies that strengthen UK defence capabilities while ensuring their deployment aligns with our AI ethical principles and legal obligations.

Related content

Dependable AI JSP 936 Part 1

Ambitious, safe, responsible: our approach to the delivery of AI-enabled capability in Defence