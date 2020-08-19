Labelling tobacco products after the end of the transition period
Guidance on how the rules for labelling tobacco products will change from 1 January 2021.
Documents
Details
Information about how the amendments to the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 will apply in Great Britain and Northern Ireland after the end of the transition period.
This guide will help tobacco manufacturers comply with the requirements for labelling tobacco products from 1 January 2021.
Published 19 August 2020