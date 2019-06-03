Guidance

Key stage 1 tests: 2019 mathematics test modified materials

Materials for administering the modified large print (MLP) and Unified English Braille (UEB) versions of the 2019 key stage 1 mathematics test.

Published 3 June 2019
Standards and Testing Agency

Documents

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – braille transcript Paper 1: arithmetic

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-098-4, STA/19/8207/BTe PDF, 58KB, 4 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – administering the braille version of Paper 1: arithmetic

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-190-5, STA/19/8253/e PDF, 226KB, 4 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – modified large print Paper 1: arithmetic

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-061-8, STA/19/8207/MLe PDF, 161KB, 16 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – administering the modified large print version of Paper 1: arithmetic

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-169-1, STA/19/8242/e PDF, 241KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – braille transcript Paper 2: reasoning

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-099-1, STA/19/8208/BTe PDF, 260KB, 22 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – administering the braille version of Paper 2: reasoning

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-191-2, STA/19/8254/e PDF, 249KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – modified large print Paper 2: reasoning

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-062-5, STA/19/8208/MLe PDF, 1.18MB, 32 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics – administering the modified large print version of Paper 2: reasoning

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-170-7, STA/19/8243/e PDF, 251KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 mathematics mark scheme amendments – modified large print and braille

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-199-8, STA/19/8262/e PDF, 213KB, 16 pages

2019 copyright ownership: key stage 1 national curriculum tests

PDF, 148KB, 3 pages

Details

Key stage 1 mathematics tests were administered in schools in May 2019. Modified test materials and mark scheme amendments were also provided.

Please refer to the copyright ownership report for details of how schools, educational establishments and third parties can use these materials.

