Key stage 1 tests: 2019 English reading test modified materials

Materials for administering the modified large print (MLP) and Unified English Braille (UEB) versions of the 2019 key stage 1 English reading test.

Published 3 June 2019
From:
Standards and Testing Agency

2019 key stage 1 English reading – braille transcript Paper 1: reading prompt and answer booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-094-6, STA/19/8200/BTe PDF, 58.7KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – administering the braille version of Paper 1: reading prompt and question booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-187-5, STA/19/8250/e PDF, 247KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – modified large print Paper 1: reading prompt and answer booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-056-4, STA/19/8200/MLe PDF, 3.34MB, 28 pages

2019 key stage 1 English – administering the modified large print version of Paper 1: reading prompt and answer booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-165-3, STA/19/8238/e PDF, 249KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – braille transcript Paper 2: reading booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-096-0, STA/19/8202/BTe PDF, 48.3KB, 4 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – braille transcript Paper 2: reading answer booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-095-3, STA/19/8201/BTe PDF, 46KB, 4 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – administering the braille version of Paper 2: reading booklet and reading question booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-188-2, STA/19/8251/e PDF, 227KB, 4 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – modified large print Paper 2: reading booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-058-8, STA/19/8202/MLe PDF, 3.81MB, 16 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – modified large print Paper 2: reading answer booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-057-1, STA/19/8201/MLe PDF, 177KB, 16 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading – administering the modified large print version of Paper 2: reading booklet and reading answer booklet

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-166-0, STA/19/8239/e PDF, 232KB, 4 pages

2019 key stage 1 English reading mark scheme amendments – modified large print and braille

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-197-4, STA/19/8260/e PDF, 91.9KB, 9 pages

2019 copyright ownership: key stage 1 tests

PDF, 148KB, 3 pages

Key stage 1 English reading tests were administered in schools in May 2019. Modified test materials and mark scheme amendments were also provided.

Please refer to the copyright ownership report for details of how schools, educational establishments and third parties can use these materials.

Published 3 June 2019

