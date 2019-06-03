Guidance
Key stage 1 tests: 2019 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test modified materials
Materials for administering the modified large print (MLP) and Unified English Braille (UEB) versions of the 2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test.
Details
The optional key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling tests were administered in schools in May 2019. Modified test materials and mark scheme amendments were also provided. There is no braille version of Paper 1: spelling.
Please refer to the copyright ownership report for details of how schools, educational establishments and third parties can use these materials.
Published 3 June 2019