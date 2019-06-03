Guidance

Key stage 1 tests: 2019 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test modified materials

Materials for administering the modified large print (MLP) and Unified English Braille (UEB) versions of the 2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test.

Published 3 June 2019
Standards and Testing Agency

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – modified large print Paper 1: spelling

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-059-5, STA/19/8204/MLe PDF, 87.4KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – administering the modified large print version of Paper 1: spelling

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-167-7, STA/19/8240/e PDF, 275KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – braille transcript Paper 2: questions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-097-7, STA/19/8205/BTe PDF, 52.4KB, 6 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – administering the braille version of Paper 2: questions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-189-9, STA/19/8252/e PDF, 245KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – modified large print Paper 2: questions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-060-1, STA/19/8205/MLe PDF, 115KB, 16 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – administering the modified large print version of Paper 2: questions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-168-4, STA/19/8241/e PDF, 247KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling mark scheme amendments – modified large print and braille

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-198-1, STA/19/8261/e PDF, 94KB, 9 pages

2019 copyright ownership: key stage 1 national curriculum tests

PDF, 148KB, 3 pages

The optional key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling tests were administered in schools in May 2019. Modified test materials and mark scheme amendments were also provided. There is no braille version of Paper 1: spelling.

Please refer to the copyright ownership report for details of how schools, educational establishments and third parties can use these materials.

Published 3 June 2019

