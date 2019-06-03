Guidance

Key stage 1 tests: 2019 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test materials

English grammar, punctuation and spelling test materials were administered to eligible pupils at the end of key stage 1 in May 2019.

Published 3 June 2019
From:
Standards and Testing Agency

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling Paper 1: spelling

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-019-9, STA/19/8204/e PDF, 212KB, 4 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – administering Paper 1: spelling

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-137-0, STA/19/8222/e PDF, 246KB, 8 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling Paper 2: questions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-020-5, STA/19/8205/e PDF, 504KB, 14 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling – administering Paper 2: questions

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-138-7, STA/19/8223/e PDF, 233KB, 6 pages

2019 key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test mark schemes

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-021-2, STA/19/8206/e PDF, 403KB, 16 pages

2019 copyright ownership: key stage 1 national curriculum tests

PDF, 148KB, 3 pages

The optional key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling tests were administered in schools in May 2019. Test administration instructions and mark schemes are also provided.

Please refer to the copyright ownership report for details of how schools, educational establishments and third parties can use these materials.

