Guidance
Key stage 1 tests: 2019 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test materials
English grammar, punctuation and spelling test materials were administered to eligible pupils at the end of key stage 1 in May 2019.
Documents
Details
The optional key stage 1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling tests were administered in schools in May 2019. Test administration instructions and mark schemes are also provided.
Please refer to the copyright ownership report for details of how schools, educational establishments and third parties can use these materials.
Published 3 June 2019