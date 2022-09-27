JSP 913: Whole Force Policy on Domestic Abuse
JSP 913 sets out how Defence will respond to domestic abuse across the whole force. It is structured in two parts (direction and guidance).
Details
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 913 details how Defence personnel affected by domestic abuse should be supported and sets out roles and responsibilities of the organisation. As well as highlighting what support is available to victims/survivors it includes;
- Information on the new definition of domestic abuse as contained in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021
- Details of the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS)
- Guidance for line managers on supporting affected personnel in the workplace
Last updated 23 May 2024 + show all updates
Updated 'JSP 913 Whole Force Policy on Domestic Abuse - Part 1 : Directive' and 'JSP 913 Whole Force Policy on Domestic Abuse - Part 2 : Guidance'.
First published.