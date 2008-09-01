Guidance
Management of health and safety in defence: arrangements (JSP 375 part 2, volume 1)
Provides the guidance and best practice that will assist the user to comply with the directive(s) detailed in Part 1.
Documents
Details
Please note that Chapter 36 Asbestos (January 2016) will be replaced shortly. The content is currently being reviewed and no reference or use should be made of the currently published guidance therein. A copy of the 2016 version remains available for reference only and the Defence Safety Authority take no responsibility for the use of the current guidance.
This document provides guidance in accordance with the policy set out in Part 1 of this JSP; the guidance is sponsored by the Defence Authority for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection, Director Defence Safety and Environment Authority. It provides policy compliant business practices which should be considered best practice in the absence of any contradicting instruction. However, nothing in this document should discourage the application of sheer common sense.
JSP 375 is owned and produced by Defence Safety and Environment Authority (DSEA).
Last updated 5 September 2019 + show all updates
- Added an important note about Chapter 36 Asbestos (January 2016) currently being reviewed and no reference or use should be made of the currently published guidance therein. The Defence Safety Authority take no responsibility for the use of the current guidance.
- Updated Part 2 guidance
- Added updated JSP Part 2 guidance and Chapter 16.
- Added updated part 2 Guidance and chapter 16.
- Added revised part 2 guidance and chapter 16.
- Updated Part 2 and Part 2, Chapter 15.
- Added updated chapter 13.
- Added revised Section 2 and Chapter 9.
- Updated Chapter 34.
- Updated several chapters of the Joint service publication.
- Added updated version 1.1 for Chapter 20.
- Added Part 2 Guidance version 1.4.
- Added updated volumes and parts for Chapter 1, Chapter 19.
- Added updated Chapter 5 version 1.1.
- Updated 'JSP 375 Part 2: Guidance' and'Traffic Management (pedestrians and vehicles) on the defence estate/vessels'.
- Added Chapter 40.
- Added JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 29: Pressure systems and equipment.
- Added revised Chapter 25 version 1.1 December 2014.
- Minor updates to Chapters 3, 10, 11, 26 and 32.
- Added new JSP 375 cross reference matrix for old volume 2 leaflets against new wolume 1 chapters.
- Updated all documents. Volume 2 is now part 2.
- Added updated leaflet 17 and deleted withdrawn leaflet 28.
- Removed leaflet 59 as this has now been withdrawn.
- Added updated leaflet 26 Edition 2 amendement 2.
- Added revised leaflet 27 amendment 3.
- Published updated Leaflet 27 first aid at work
- Added updated leaflets 13 and 17.
- Added updated version of leaflet 14 Edition 2 Amendment 9.
- Deleted leaflet 52 and added to list of withdrawn leaflets.
- Added updated leaflet 8.
- Removed leaflet 31 as of January 2014.
- Added updated leaflet 12 edition 2.
- Added edition 2 of Leaflet 27 (First Aid at Work) .
- Added updated leaflet 50 'Management of smoking in the workplace'.
- Updated leaflets 14 and 56
- Replaced leaflet 56
- Updated leaflet 9 and 21
- First published.