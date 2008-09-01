Management of health and safety in defence: arrangements (JSP 375 part 2, volume 1)

Guidance

Provides the guidance and best practice that will assist the user to comply with the directive(s) detailed in Part 1.

JSP 375 cross reference matrix: old volume 2 leaflets against new volume 1 chapters

PDF, 24KB

Management of health and safety in defence: guidance (revised May 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2 PDF, 81.5KB

Emergency and disaster planning (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 1 PDF, 45KB

Office and general workplace safety (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 2 PDF, 42KB

Traffic Management (pedestrians and vehicles) on the defence estate/vessels (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 3 PDF, 39.7KB

Workplace inspections (version 1.0 revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 4 PDF, 71KB

First aid (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 5 PDF, 192KB

Safety signs (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 6 PDF, 93KB

Transfer, closure and disposal of defence establishments (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 7 PDF, 34.3KB

Risk assessment (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 8 PDF, 337KB

Dangerous substances and explosive atmospheres (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 9 PDF, 97.2KB

Manual handling (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 10 PDF, 356KB

Management of hazardous substances (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 11 PDF, 115KB

Display screen equipment (DSE) (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 12 PDF, 256KB

Smoking in the work environment (revised February 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 13 PDF, 44.8KB

Occupational health, health surveillance, and health monitoring (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 14 PDF, 288KB

Personal protective equipment (PPE) and respiratory protective equipment (RPE) (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 15 PDF, 129KB

Accident/incident reporting and investigation (revised May 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 16 PDF, 167KB

Stress in the workplace (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 17 PDF, 80.3KB

Lone working (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 18 PDF, 33.8KB

Young persons (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 19 PDF, 48.9KB

New and expectant mothers (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 20 PDF, 35.2KB

Managing staff remotely (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 21 PDF, 37.4KB

Work equipment (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 22 PDF, 39.5KB

Electrical safety (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 23 PDF, 58.1KB

Lifting operations and lifting equipment (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 24 PDF, 48.1KB

Noise at work (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 25 version 1.1 PDF, 129KB

Vibration (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 26 PDF, 120KB

Preventing falls and falling objects (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 27 PDF, 76.9KB

Confined spaces (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 28 PDF, 50.8KB

Pressure systems and equipment (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 29 PDF, 54.5KB

Permit to work (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 30 PDF, 133KB

Hot working (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 31 PDF, 33.7KB

Legionella (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 32 PDF, 242KB

Construction and excavation (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 33 PDF, 44.1KB

4C system: management of visiting workers and contractors (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 34 PDF, 133KB

Organisational change (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 35 PDF, 55.1KB

Asbestos (January 2016) under revision: this version for reference only

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 36 PDF, 295KB

Public events (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 37 PDF, 82.1KB

Animals in the workplace (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 38 PDF, 41.5KB

Retention of records (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 39 PDF, 37.5KB

Military training for land systems (revised January 2016)

Ref: Unique reference: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 1, Chapter 40 PDF, 66.5KB

Details

Please note that Chapter 36 Asbestos (January 2016) will be replaced shortly. The content is currently being reviewed and no reference or use should be made of the currently published guidance therein. A copy of the 2016 version remains available for reference only and the Defence Safety Authority take no responsibility for the use of the current guidance.

This document provides guidance in accordance with the policy set out in Part 1 of this JSP; the guidance is sponsored by the Defence Authority for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection, Director Defence Safety and Environment Authority. It provides policy compliant business practices which should be considered best practice in the absence of any contradicting instruction. However, nothing in this document should discourage the application of sheer common sense.

JSP 375 is owned and produced by Defence Safety and Environment Authority (DSEA).

