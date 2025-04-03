Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 25: noise at work (JSP 375, volume 1)

Guidance and best practice to help with the management of noise at work in defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
3 April 2025

Documents

Noise at work

PDF, 442 KB, 34 pages

Annex A - guidance on noise exposure levels

PDF, 256 KB, 5 pages

Annex B - noise risk assessment process

PDF, 207 KB, 11 pages

Annex C - noise hazard check questionnaire

PDF, 134 KB, 3 pages

Annex D - noise assessor competency

PDF, 81 KB, 2 pages

Annex E - managing audiometric health surveillances

PDF, 185 KB, 4 pages

Annex F - directors of music and Bandmasters

PDF, 83.5 KB, 3 pages

Annex G - headset users and personal audio systems

PDF, 100 KB, 3 pages

Annex H - acquisition noise safety

PDF, 119 KB, 3 pages

Details

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 25 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which sets out instructions that must be followed by law or in line with defence or government policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and best practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A to H contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

Updates to this page

Published 3 April 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content