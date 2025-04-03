Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 25: noise at work (JSP 375, volume 1)
Guidance and best practice to help with the management of noise at work in defence.
JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 25 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which sets out instructions that must be followed by law or in line with defence or government policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and best practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.
Annexes A to H contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.