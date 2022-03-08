Joint statement on delivering the 100 Days Mission

The 100 Days Mission aims to have safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics within 100 days of an epidemic or pandemic threat being identified. It calls on the international community, including governments, industry, academia and international organisations, to work together to achieve the mission, which could prevent future pandemics before they start, saving millions of lives. This mission was put forward by the UK under its Presidency of the Group of 7 ( G7 ) in 2021 and has been welcomed by leaders of the G7 and Group of 20 ( G20 ) and backed by representatives of the life sciences industry.

We mark today’s Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit by publishing a joint statement, co-signed by UK government, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations ( CEPI ), and industry associations representing vaccine manufacturers, as well as the broader biotech and biopharmaceutical industry. The statement commits our shared support for CEPI ’s mission: to support the development of vaccines against emerging infectious disease and enable equitable access to those vaccines during outbreaks. We commit to taking forward specific steps needed to deliver on the 100 Days Mission.