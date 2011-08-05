Guidance

Guidance: catering accounting regulations (updated 30 November 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2 PDF, 98.9KB

Definition of service catering

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 1 PDF, 11.6KB, 1 page

Sources of supply (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 2 PDF, 24.7KB

Public funded messing (updated August 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 3 PDF, 82.7KB

Demands and expenditure (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 4 PDF, 40.6KB

Messing entitlement and charges (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 5 PDF, 95.8KB

Supplementary income (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 6 PDF, 166KB

Cash in lieu of rations (CILOR) (updated 30 November 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 7 PDF, 107KB

Hospital, rehabilitation and medical reception centre messing (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 8 PDF, 42.9KB

Non-public messing (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 9 PDF, 33.3KB

Stock accounting and audits (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 10 PDF, 33.1KB

Cash/stores losses (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 11 PDF, 29.3KB

Operational ration packs and survival rations (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 12 PDF, 30.5KB

Service schools

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 13 PDF, 127KB, 6 pages

Cadet forces (updated September 2015)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 14 PDF, 81.4KB

Reserve forces

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 15 PDF, 19.5KB, 2 pages

Accounting for military working dogs (June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 16 PDF, 212KB

In-flight catering (updated August 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 17 PDF, 201KB

Royal Navy catering accounting procedures (updated 9 January 2017)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 18 PDF, 132KB

Army catering accounting procedures (June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 19 PDF, 234KB, 21 pages

RAF catering accounting procedures (June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 20 PDF, 117KB

