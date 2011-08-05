Guidance
Defence catering manual: catering accounting regulations: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 2)
Accounting regulations for those working in armed forces catering.
Guidance: catering accounting regulations (updated 30 November 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2 PDF, 98.9KB
Definition of service catering
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 1 PDF, 11.6KB, 1 page
Sources of supply (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 2 PDF, 24.7KB
Public funded messing (updated August 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 3 PDF, 82.7KB
Demands and expenditure (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 4 PDF, 40.6KB
Messing entitlement and charges (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 5 PDF, 95.8KB
Supplementary income (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 6 PDF, 166KB
Cash in lieu of rations (CILOR) (updated 30 November 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 7 PDF, 107KB
Hospital, rehabilitation and medical reception centre messing (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 8 PDF, 42.9KB
Non-public messing (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 9 PDF, 33.3KB
Stock accounting and audits (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 10 PDF, 33.1KB
Cash/stores losses (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 11 PDF, 29.3KB
Operational ration packs and survival rations (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 12 PDF, 30.5KB
Service schools
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 13 PDF, 127KB, 6 pages
Cadet forces (updated September 2015)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 14 PDF, 81.4KB
Reserve forces
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 15 PDF, 19.5KB, 2 pages
Accounting for military working dogs (June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 16 PDF, 212KB
In-flight catering (updated August 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 17 PDF, 201KB
Royal Navy catering accounting procedures (updated 9 January 2017)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 18 PDF, 132KB
Army catering accounting procedures (June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 19 PDF, 234KB, 21 pages
RAF catering accounting procedures (June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 2, Chapter 20 PDF, 117KB
The Defence catering manual, Joint Service Publication (JSP) 456, provides regulations, instructions and guidance for all those working in catering for the UK armed forces.
Volume 2 covers catering accounting regulations.
