Jobcentre Plus services for the armed forces and their families
How DWP is improving support for members of the armed forces and their families under the Armed Forces Covenant.
As part of the Armed Forces Covenant, DWP is improving the way current and former members of the armed forces and their families access Jobcentre Plus services. This includes having an armed forces champion in every Jobcentre Plus District who ensures that we provide support that meets the needs of the armed forces community.
This publication explains the role of the armed forces champion and the improvements to the way members of the armed forces and their families access our services.
Last updated 16 August 2019 + show all updates
- Updated the guide 'Armed forces access to Jobcentre Plus services' to include references to current benefits like Universal Credit and 'new style' Jobseeker's Allowance.
- Revised to include new information about the benefit cap exemption and new National Insurance credits.
- Updated with revised information about Jobcentre Plus and Work Programme and the Armed Forces Independence Payment.
- First published.