JCVI update on advice for COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people
Statement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 5 to 11 years and booster vaccinations in those aged 12 to 17 years.
Applies to England
This statement sets out JCVI’s latest considerations and advice regarding the potential extension of the COVID-19 vaccination programme to children and young people.
Published 22 December 2021