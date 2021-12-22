Independent report

JCVI update on advice for COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people

Statement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 5 to 11 years and booster vaccinations in those aged 12 to 17 years.

Department of Health and Social Care
22 December 2021

JCVI statement on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people: 22 December 2021

This statement sets out JCVI’s latest considerations and advice regarding the potential extension of the COVID-19 vaccination programme to children and young people.

