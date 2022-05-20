JCVI interim statement on COVID-19 autumn 2022 vaccination programme
Interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the coronavirus (COVID-19) autumn booster programme for 2022.
The JCVI’s interim advice to the government on COVID-19 booster doses this autumn for more vulnerable adults, alongside frontline social care and health workers.
The advice should be considered as interim and for the purposes of operational planning for the autumn for the NHS, care homes and wider health community.