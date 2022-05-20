Independent report

JCVI interim statement on COVID-19 autumn 2022 vaccination programme

Interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the coronavirus (COVID-19) autumn booster programme for 2022.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
20 May 2022

Documents

Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) interim statement on the COVID-19 vaccination programme for autumn 2022

HTML

Details

The JCVI’s interim advice to the government on COVID-19 booster doses this autumn for more vulnerable adults, alongside frontline social care and health workers.

The advice should be considered as interim and for the purposes of operational planning for the autumn for the NHS, care homes and wider health community.

Published 20 May 2022

Related content