JCHR reports on the detention of young people with learning disabilities or autism: government response
Response to the Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) recommendations on the rights of people with a learning disability or autistic young people in inpatient settings.
The government’s formal response to the recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Human Rights in its reports:
- ‘The detention of young people with learning disabilities and/or autism’ published on 1 November 2019
- ‘Human Rights and the government’s response to COVID-19: The detention of young people who are autistic and/or have learning disabilities’ published on 12 June 2020.
Published 22 October 2020