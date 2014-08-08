Form
JADTEU training section application form and courses
List of courses and application form for training provided by the Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU) training section.
Detail
Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU) training courses and application form provided by the training section for defence instructors in helicopter handling, abseiling and fast roping. It provides specialist advice to all UK defence and security agencies as well as supporting defence diplomacy worldwide.