JADTEU design approval certificate
- Ministry of Defence
- Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU)
- 8 August 2014
- 17 July 2017, see all updates
Design approval certificate awarded to the Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU) by the Military Aviation Authority.
The Military Aviaiton Authority awarded the Design Approval certificate to the JADTEU team for Military aircraft and airborne equipment which recognises the organisation’s capability for the design, development certification, modification, repair and post design services.
Published: 8 August 2014
Updated: 17 July 2017
