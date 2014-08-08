  1. Home

JADTEU design approval certificate

Ministry of Defence
Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU)
8 August 2014
Design approval certificate awarded to the Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU) by the Military Aviation Authority.

Design approval certificate for military aircraft and airborne equipment

The Military Aviaiton Authority awarded the Design Approval certificate to the JADTEU team for Military aircraft and airborne equipment which recognises the organisation’s capability for the design, development certification, modification, repair and post design services.

