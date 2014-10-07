JADTEU development, trials and training
Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU) development, trials and training to enhance defence capability.
Documents
Details
This document provides information about JADTEU’s responsibilities, its Air Portability, Aerial Delivery, Helicopter, Parachute Test Team (PTT), and Training sections, support staff and details of the JADTEU Association.
Related information
