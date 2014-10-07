Guidance

JADTEU development, trials and training

Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit (JADTEU) development, trials and training to enhance defence capability.

Ministry of Defence
7 October 2014
31 March 2021

JADTEU development, trials and training

This document provides information about JADTEU’s responsibilities, its Air Portability, Aerial Delivery, Helicopter, Parachute Test Team (PTT), and Training sections, support staff and details of the JADTEU Association.

Published 7 October 2014
