JADTEU Lloyd’s Register Certificate of Approval
JADTEU has been awarded the Lloyd’s Register Certificate of Approval to certify that its Management System has been endorsed by LRQA to ISO 9001:2015 standards.
The scope of the Lloyd’s Register Certificate of Approval recognises:
- the organization’s evaluation, development and trials of equipment and procedures for transporting personnel and equipment by fixed and rotary wing aircraft
- design and prototype manufacture of associated equipment
- provision of Joint Service instructor courses for helicopter handling and roping from helicopters
- provision of support for a range of Air Transport and Operations Manuals
- provision of assistance and advice to Service Units, other Government departments and industry on the above
Published 3 September 2018