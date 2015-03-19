Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah
Evidence, documents and transcripts from oral hearings published as part of the Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah.
Documents
Annex A to 1 (UK) Div FRAGO 79: Op Telic phase 3B/4, 'Public order and safety'
Ref: MOD-83-0000150-Z PDF, 1000KB, 8 pages
Death certificate of Nadheem Abdullah
Ref: MOD-83-0000036-Z PDF, 966KB, 5 pages
Email from Brigadier Matthew Lowe to the Iraq Fatality Investigation
Ref: MOD-83-0000145-Z PDF, 433KB, 2 pages
Exhibit SAH 10: general map of area
Ref: MOD-83-0000143-Z PDF, 543KB, 2 pages
Exhibit SAH 11: detail map of area
Ref: MOD-83-0000144-Z PDF, 674KB, 2 pages
Radio log, 8 Platoon
Ref: MOD-83-0000112-Z PDF, 4.22MB, 32 pages
Transcript of S002 interview (1 of 3)
Ref: MOD-83-0000102-Z PDF, 4.05MB, 37 pages
Transcript of S002 interview (2 of 3)
Ref: MOD-83-0000102-Z PDF, 4.05MB, 37 pages
Transcript of S002 interview (3 of 3)
Ref: MOD-83-0000102-Z PDF, 3.58MB, 33 pages
UK National Contingent Commander's directive: Op Telic (directions issued by Air Marshal Burridge) (1 of 2)
Ref: MOD-83-0000147-Z also referred to as MOD-01-0003279-A PDF, 4.48MB, 10 pages
UK National Contingent Commander's directive: Op Telic (directions issued by Air Marshal Burridge) (2 of 2)
Ref: MOD-83-0000147-Z also referred to as MOD-01-0003279-A PDF, 2.86MB, 8 pages
Witness statement of Andrew Jackson dated 24 October 2014
Ref: MOD-83-0000103-Z PDF, 265KB, 5 pages
Witness statement of Anthony Larkin dated 19 August 2004
Ref: MOD-83-0000025-Z PDF, 3.06MB, 17 pages
Witness statement of Anthony Larkin dated 19 August 2005
Ref: MOD-83-0000026-Z PDF, 411KB, 3 pages
Witness statement of Anthony Larkin dated 1 July 2004
Ref: MOD-83-0000024-Z PDF, 4.84MB, 30 pages
Witness statement of Brigadier Matthew Lowe dated 8 November 2014
Ref: MOD-83-0000111-Z PDF, 1.45MB, 10 pages
Witness statement of Dalal Finjan Saddam
Ref: MOD-83-0000073-Z PDF, 149KB, 4 pages
Witness statement of Daniel Worthington
Ref: MOD-83-0000067-Z PDF, 2.27MB, 10 pages
Witness statement of Daniel Worthington (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000067-Z (Arabic) PDF, 168KB, 12 pages
Witness statement of David Frend dated 12 December 2014
Ref: MOD-83-0000119-Z PDF, 574KB, 3 pages
Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014
Ref: MOD-83-0000115-Z PDF, 2.72MB, 29 pages
Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014 (exhibit DF/1)
Ref: MOD-83-0000146-Z PDF, 1.35MB, 18 pages
Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014 (exhibit DF/2)
Ref: MOD-83-0000152-Z PDF, 2.81MB, 12 pages
Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014 (exhibit DF/7)
Ref: MOD-83-0000141-Z PDF, 188KB, 2 pages
Witness statement of David Hogan-Hern
Ref: MOD-83-0000134-Z PDF, 690KB, 9 pages
Witness statement of Dr Abdel Khaliq Abdel Rasool Badan (also known as Dr Abdul Khaliq)
Ref: MOD-83-0000070-Z PDF, 138KB, 4 pages
Witness statement of Dr. Nicholas Hunt
Ref: MOD-83-0000010-Z PDF, 436KB, 6 pages
Witness statement of Dr. Nicholas Hunt (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-00000010-Z (Arabic) PDF, 209KB, 9 pages
Witness statement of Issa Abdol Sadah Salas
Ref: MOD-83-0000075-Z PDF, 109KB, 4 pages
Witness statement of Julia Parke-Robinson
Ref: MOD-83-0000133-Z PDF, 610KB, 9 pages
Witness statement of Jusm Badr
Ref: MOD-83-0000074-Z PDF, 103KB, 4 pages
Witness statement of Kevin O'Brien
Ref: MOD-83-0000077-Z PDF, 1.27MB, 12 pages
Witness statement of Kevin O'Brien dated 20 October 2014 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000067-Z (Arabic) PDF, 186KB, 13 pages
Witness statement of Lt. Gen. John Lorimer
Ref: MOD-83-00000011-Z PDF, 167KB, 2 pages
Witness statement of John Lorrimer (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-00000011-Z (Arabic) PDF, 171KB, 3 pages
Witness statement of Maj Andrew Wareing dated 24 October 2014
Ref: MOD-83-0000095-Z PDF, 1.05MB, 8 pages
Witness statement of Maj Andrew Wareing dated 24 October 2014 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000095-Z (Arabic) PDF, 146KB, 8 pages
Witness statement of Matthew Greenhalgh dated 30 June 2005
Ref: MOD-83-0000027-Z PDF, 825KB, 6 pages
Witness statement of Matthew Greenhalgh dated 18 August 2005
Ref: MOD-83-0000027-Z PDF, 597KB, 5 pages
Witness statement of S001
Ref: MOD-83-0000065-Z PDF, 690KB, 8 pages
Witness statement of S001 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000065-Z (Arabic) PDF, 138KB, 7 pages
Witness statement of S002
Ref: MOD-83-0000063-Z PDF, 980KB, 9 pages
Witness statement of S002 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000063-Z (Arabic) PDF, 148KB, 9 pages
Witness statement of S002 dated 8 June 2004
Ref: MOD-83-0000101-Z PDF, 59.9KB, 2 pages
Witness statement of S003
Ref: MOD-83-0000066-Z PDF, 1.15MB, 10 pages
Witness statement of S003 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000066-Z (Arabic) PDF, 179KB, 13 pages
Witness statement of S003 dated 24 May 2004
Ref: MOD-83-0000104-Z PDF, 161KB, 2 pages
Witness statement of S004
Ref: MOD-83-0000064-Z PDF, 814KB, 8 pages
Witness statement of S004 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000064-Z (Arabic) PDF, 151KB, 9 pages
Witness statement of S004 dated 24 October 2014
Ref: MOD-83-0000094-Z PDF, 190KB, 3 pages
Witness statement of S004 dated 24 October 2014 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000094-Z (Arabic) PDF, 199KB, 4 pages
Witness statement of S005
Ref: MOD-83-0000062-Z PDF, 1.44MB, 6 pages
Witness statement of S005 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000062-Z (Arabic) PDF, 118KB, 6 pages
Witness statement of S006
Ref: MOD-83-0000061-Z PDF, 1.36MB, 19 pages
Witness statement of S006 (Arabic)
Ref: MOD-83-0000061-Z (Arabic) PDF, 180KB, 19 pages
Witness statement of S010 dated 10 November 2014
Ref: MOD-83-0000105-Z PDF, 3.45MB, 12 pages
Undertaking from the Attorney General's Office dated 4 August 2014
PDF, 43.3KB, 1 page
Anonymity ruling dated 6 October 2014
PDF, 252KB, 2 pages
Legal funding decision dated 9 September 2014
PDF, 427KB, 9 pages
Witness guidance note
PDF, 127KB, 4 pages
Oral hearing on 18 November 2014 (evidence of S005 and S001)
PDF, 418KB, 84 pages
Oral hearing on 17 November 2014 (evidence of S002)
PDF, 408KB, 80 pages
Oral hearing on 11 November 2014 (evidence of S003)
PDF, 272KB, 52 pages
Oral hearing on 10 November 2014 (evidence of S006 and S004)
PDF, 585KB, 119 pages
Oral hearing on 26 September 2014 (evidence of Dr Abdul Khaliq and Dr Nicholas Hunt)
PDF, 312KB, 60 pages
Details
The Inspector’s report into the death of Mr Abdullah concluded that he died from a blow or blows to the left side of his head inflicted by one or more British soldiers on 11 May 2003.
The soldiers had stopped the vehicle he was travelling in after it had failed to stop at a vehicle checkpoint. The Inspector found that the soldiers were acting under instructions to carry out a stop and search, but that more violence than necessary was used to complete the stages of the stop and search.
Last updated 30 April 2020 + show all updates
-
Removed all old wording and updated text under the 'details' section of the page.
-
First published.