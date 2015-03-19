Guidance

Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah

Evidence, documents and transcripts from oral hearings published as part of the Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah.

Published 19 March 2015
Last updated 30 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Annex A to 1 (UK) Div FRAGO 79: Op Telic phase 3B/4, 'Public order and safety'

Ref: MOD-83-0000150-Z PDF, 1000KB, 8 pages

Death certificate of Nadheem Abdullah

Ref: MOD-83-0000036-Z PDF, 966KB, 5 pages

Email from Brigadier Matthew Lowe to the Iraq Fatality Investigation

Ref: MOD-83-0000145-Z PDF, 433KB, 2 pages

Exhibit SAH 10: general map of area

Ref: MOD-83-0000143-Z PDF, 543KB, 2 pages

Exhibit SAH 11: detail map of area

Ref: MOD-83-0000144-Z PDF, 674KB, 2 pages

Radio log, 8 Platoon

Ref: MOD-83-0000112-Z PDF, 4.22MB, 32 pages

The Aitken report: an investigation into cases of deliberate abuse and unlawful killing in Iraq in 2003 and 2004

PDF, 623KB, 21 pages

Transcript of S002 interview (1 of 3)

Ref: MOD-83-0000102-Z PDF, 4.05MB, 37 pages

Transcript of S002 interview (2 of 3)

Ref: MOD-83-0000102-Z PDF, 4.05MB, 37 pages

Transcript of S002 interview (3 of 3)

Ref: MOD-83-0000102-Z PDF, 3.58MB, 33 pages

UK National Contingent Commander's directive: Op Telic (directions issued by Air Marshal Burridge) (1 of 2)

Ref: MOD-83-0000147-Z also referred to as MOD-01-0003279-A PDF, 4.48MB, 10 pages

UK National Contingent Commander's directive: Op Telic (directions issued by Air Marshal Burridge) (2 of 2)

Ref: MOD-83-0000147-Z also referred to as MOD-01-0003279-A PDF, 2.86MB, 8 pages

Witness statement of Andrew Jackson dated 24 October 2014

Ref: MOD-83-0000103-Z PDF, 265KB, 5 pages

Witness statement of Anthony Larkin dated 19 August 2004

Ref: MOD-83-0000025-Z PDF, 3.06MB, 17 pages

Witness statement of Anthony Larkin dated 19 August 2005

Ref: MOD-83-0000026-Z PDF, 411KB, 3 pages

Witness statement of Anthony Larkin dated 1 July 2004

Ref: MOD-83-0000024-Z PDF, 4.84MB, 30 pages

Witness statement of Brigadier Matthew Lowe dated 8 November 2014

Ref: MOD-83-0000111-Z PDF, 1.45MB, 10 pages

Witness statement of Dalal Finjan Saddam

Ref: MOD-83-0000073-Z PDF, 149KB, 4 pages

Witness statement of Daniel Worthington

Ref: MOD-83-0000067-Z PDF, 2.27MB, 10 pages

Witness statement of Daniel Worthington (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000067-Z (Arabic) PDF, 168KB, 12 pages

Witness statement of David Frend dated 12 December 2014

Ref: MOD-83-0000119-Z PDF, 574KB, 3 pages

Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014

Ref: MOD-83-0000115-Z PDF, 2.72MB, 29 pages

Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014 (exhibit DF/1)

Ref: MOD-83-0000146-Z PDF, 1.35MB, 18 pages

Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014 (exhibit DF/2)

Ref: MOD-83-0000152-Z PDF, 2.81MB, 12 pages

Witness statement of David Frend dated 1 December 2014 (exhibit DF/7)

Ref: MOD-83-0000141-Z PDF, 188KB, 2 pages

Witness statement of David Hogan-Hern

Ref: MOD-83-0000134-Z PDF, 690KB, 9 pages

Witness statement of Dr Abdel Khaliq Abdel Rasool Badan (also known as Dr Abdul Khaliq)

Ref: MOD-83-0000070-Z PDF, 138KB, 4 pages

Witness statement of Dr. Nicholas Hunt

Ref: MOD-83-0000010-Z PDF, 436KB, 6 pages

Witness statement of Dr. Nicholas Hunt (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-00000010-Z (Arabic) PDF, 209KB, 9 pages

Witness statement of Issa Abdol Sadah Salas

Ref: MOD-83-0000075-Z PDF, 109KB, 4 pages

Witness statement of Julia Parke-Robinson

Ref: MOD-83-0000133-Z PDF, 610KB, 9 pages

Witness statement of Jusm Badr

Ref: MOD-83-0000074-Z PDF, 103KB, 4 pages

Witness statement of Kevin O'Brien

Ref: MOD-83-0000077-Z PDF, 1.27MB, 12 pages

Witness statement of Kevin O'Brien dated 20 October 2014 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000067-Z (Arabic) PDF, 186KB, 13 pages

Witness statement of Lt. Gen. John Lorimer

Ref: MOD-83-00000011-Z PDF, 167KB, 2 pages

Witness statement of John Lorrimer (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-00000011-Z (Arabic) PDF, 171KB, 3 pages

Witness statement of Maj Andrew Wareing dated 24 October 2014

Ref: MOD-83-0000095-Z PDF, 1.05MB, 8 pages

Witness statement of Maj Andrew Wareing dated 24 October 2014 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000095-Z (Arabic) PDF, 146KB, 8 pages

Witness statement of Matthew Greenhalgh dated 30 June 2005

Ref: MOD-83-0000027-Z PDF, 825KB, 6 pages

Witness statement of Matthew Greenhalgh dated 18 August 2005

Ref: MOD-83-0000027-Z PDF, 597KB, 5 pages

Witness statement of S001

Ref: MOD-83-0000065-Z PDF, 690KB, 8 pages

Witness statement of S001 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000065-Z (Arabic) PDF, 138KB, 7 pages

Witness statement of S002

Ref: MOD-83-0000063-Z PDF, 980KB, 9 pages

Witness statement of S002 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000063-Z (Arabic) PDF, 148KB, 9 pages

Witness statement of S002 dated 8 June 2004

Ref: MOD-83-0000101-Z PDF, 59.9KB, 2 pages

Witness statement of S003

Ref: MOD-83-0000066-Z PDF, 1.15MB, 10 pages

Witness statement of S003 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000066-Z (Arabic) PDF, 179KB, 13 pages

Witness statement of S003 dated 24 May 2004

Ref: MOD-83-0000104-Z PDF, 161KB, 2 pages

Witness statement of S004

Ref: MOD-83-0000064-Z PDF, 814KB, 8 pages

Witness statement of S004 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000064-Z (Arabic) PDF, 151KB, 9 pages

Witness statement of S004 dated 24 October 2014

Ref: MOD-83-0000094-Z PDF, 190KB, 3 pages

Witness statement of S004 dated 24 October 2014 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000094-Z (Arabic) PDF, 199KB, 4 pages

Witness statement of S005

Ref: MOD-83-0000062-Z PDF, 1.44MB, 6 pages

Witness statement of S005 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000062-Z (Arabic) PDF, 118KB, 6 pages

Witness statement of S006

Ref: MOD-83-0000061-Z PDF, 1.36MB, 19 pages

Witness statement of S006 (Arabic)

Ref: MOD-83-0000061-Z (Arabic) PDF, 180KB, 19 pages

Witness statement of S010 dated 10 November 2014

Ref: MOD-83-0000105-Z PDF, 3.45MB, 12 pages

Secretary of State's letter of appointment of Sir George Newman dated 27 January 2014 with terms of reference

PDF, 989KB, 4 pages

Undertaking from the Attorney General's Office dated 4 August 2014

PDF, 43.3KB, 1 page

Undertaking from the Office of the Prosecutor (International Criminal Court) dated 2 December 2014

PDF, 284KB, 2 pages

Anonymity ruling dated 6 October 2014

PDF, 252KB, 2 pages

Legal funding decision dated 9 September 2014

PDF, 427KB, 9 pages

Witness guidance note

PDF, 127KB, 4 pages

Oral hearing on 15 December 2014 (evidence of Dalal Finjan Saddam and Athar Finjan Saddam)

PDF, 212KB, 39 pages

Oral hearing on 18 November 2014 (evidence of S005 and S001)

PDF, 418KB, 84 pages

Oral hearing on 17 November 2014 (evidence of S002)

PDF, 408KB, 80 pages

Oral hearing on 11 November 2014 (evidence of S003)

PDF, 272KB, 52 pages

Oral hearing on 10 November 2014 (evidence of S006 and S004)

PDF, 585KB, 119 pages

Oral hearing on 26 September 2014 (evidence of Dr Abdul Khaliq and Dr Nicholas Hunt)

PDF, 312KB, 60 pages

Details

The Inspector’s report into the death of Mr Abdullah concluded that he died from a blow or blows to the left side of his head inflicted by one or more British soldiers on 11 May 2003.

The soldiers had stopped the vehicle he was travelling in after it had failed to stop at a vehicle checkpoint. The Inspector found that the soldiers were acting under instructions to carry out a stop and search, but that more violence than necessary was used to complete the stages of the stop and search.

Published 19 March 2015
Last updated 30 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Removed all old wording and updated text under the 'details' section of the page.

  2. First published.

Related content