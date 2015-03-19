Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah

The Inspector’s report into the death of Mr Abdullah concluded that he died from a blow or blows to the left side of his head inflicted by one or more British soldiers on 11 May 2003.

The soldiers had stopped the vehicle he was travelling in after it had failed to stop at a vehicle checkpoint. The Inspector found that the soldiers were acting under instructions to carry out a stop and search, but that more violence than necessary was used to complete the stages of the stop and search.