Guidance

Investigating suspected criminal activity in healthcare: MoU

Memorandum of understanding for investigating healthcare incidents where suspected criminal activity may have contributed to death or serious life-changing harm.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
17 December 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Investigating healthcare incidents where suspected criminal activity may have contributed to death or serious life-changing harm (accessible version)

HTML

Investigating healthcare incidents where suspected criminal activity may have contributed to death or serious life-changing harm

PDF, 401 KB, 48 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Professor Sir Norman Williams’ review into gross negligence manslaughter in healthcare settings, published in June 2018, recommended that a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) be agreed between relevant bodies to replace the 2006 protocol.

It recommended that, as a minimum, the MoU should:

  • establish a common understanding of the respective roles and responsibilities of the organisations involved
  • support effective liaison and communications
  • cover what is expected of expert witnesses, in particular that they should consider the wider system as a whole in which the actions of an individual took place - this includes examining aspects of the organisation’s culture, work patterns and leadership as well as a consideration of job workload, procedures and the working environment

The Department of Health and Social Care consulted with regulatory, investigatory and prosecutorial bodies to develop the new MoU.

The MoU sets out how healthcare organisations, regulatory bodies, investigatory bodies and prosecutorial bodies will work together in cases where there is suspected criminal activity on the part of an individual in relation to the provision of clinical care or care decision-making.

The MoU covers any such incidents occurring in the course of healthcare delivery where suspected criminal activity on the part of an individual is believed to have led to or significantly contributed to the death or serious life-changing harm (whether of a physical or psychological nature) of a patient or service user.

Updates to this page

Published 17 December 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page