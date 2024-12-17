Investigating suspected criminal activity in healthcare: MoU

Professor Sir Norman Williams’ review into gross negligence manslaughter in healthcare settings, published in June 2018, recommended that a new memorandum of understanding ( MoU ) be agreed between relevant bodies to replace the 2006 protocol.

It recommended that, as a minimum, the MoU should:

establish a common understanding of the respective roles and responsibilities of the organisations involved

support effective liaison and communications

cover what is expected of expert witnesses, in particular that they should consider the wider system as a whole in which the actions of an individual took place - this includes examining aspects of the organisation’s culture, work patterns and leadership as well as a consideration of job workload, procedures and the working environment

The Department of Health and Social Care consulted with regulatory, investigatory and prosecutorial bodies to develop the new MoU .

The MoU sets out how healthcare organisations, regulatory bodies, investigatory bodies and prosecutorial bodies will work together in cases where there is suspected criminal activity on the part of an individual in relation to the provision of clinical care or care decision-making.