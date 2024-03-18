International recruitment toolkit for adult social care providers
Guidance for adult social care providers to ethically and sustainably recruit care workers and senior care workers from overseas.
This document is a summary of the toolkit for international recruitment for adult social care providers, hosted by Skills for Care. This toolkit is a best practice guide, to support adult social care providers to ethically recruit care workers and senior care workers from overseas.
The toolkit can be used by providers who are new to international recruitment, to help support through the new processes, or by providers who are undertaking international recruitment and are looking to refine their current processes.