International operations transparency data: May 2019

Data on UK Visas and Immigration international operations.

Published 24 May 2019
Border Force, UK Visas and Immigration, and Immigration Enforcement

This document contains data on:

  • number and percentage of resolved applications for settlement and non-settlement out of country visa applications processed within service standards
  • percentage of out of country visa applications, in each points-based system (PBS) tier, processed within service standards
  • number of cases in ‘work in progress’ for both temporary and permanent out of country visa applications broken down by case type
  • time taken (days) to resolve applications for refugee / humanitarian family reunion out of country visa applications
