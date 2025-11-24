Interministerial Group for Health and Social Care communiqué, 25 September 2025
Details of the third meeting held by the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care.
Documents
Details
The aim of the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care is to enhance intergovernmental working between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the devolved governments of the UK. The IMG complements existing channels of communication and engagement between the department and devolved governments.
For the third meeting of the IMG for Health and Social Care, ministers from from the 4 devolved governments discussed health priorities including:
- innovation
- elective care
- patient transfers from Gaza
- other collaborative health initiatives