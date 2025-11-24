Policy paper

Interministerial Group for Health and Social Care communiqué, 25 September 2025

Details of the third meeting held by the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
24 November 2025

Documents

Interministerial Group for Health and Social Care communiqué, 25 September 2025

HTML

Details

The aim of the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care is to enhance intergovernmental working between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the devolved governments of the UK. The IMG complements existing channels of communication and engagement between the department and devolved governments. 

For the third meeting of the IMG for Health and Social Care, ministers from from the 4 devolved governments discussed health priorities including:

  • innovation
  • elective care
  • patient transfers from Gaza
  • other collaborative health initiatives

Updates to this page

Published 24 November 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content