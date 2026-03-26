Policy paper

Interministerial Group for Health and Social Care communiqué, 11 December 2025

Details of the fourth meeting held by the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 March 2026

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Interministerial Group for Health and Social Care communiqué, 11 December 2025

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The aim of the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care is to enhance intergovernmental working between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the devolved governments of the UK. The IMG complements existing channels of communication and engagement between the department and devolved governments. 

For the fourth meeting of the IMG for Health and Social Care, ministers from the 4 devolved governments discussed health priorities including:

  • health inequalities
  • patient safety and safe care
  • health reform and reset

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Published 26 March 2026

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