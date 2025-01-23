Independent review of physician and anaesthesia associates: areas to be covered
Further detail on the areas to be covered by the independent review of the role of physician associates and anaesthesia associates, led by Professor Gillian Leng CBE.
Applies to England
This document sets out further details to the terms of reference for the independent review of the physician associate and anaesthesia associate professions that has been commissioned by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
The review will consider the safety of the roles and their contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams. It will be led by Professor Gillian Leng CBE.
The conclusions of the review will help to inform the refreshed workforce plan that the government has committed to publish in summer 2025 and wider government policy.