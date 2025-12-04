Independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism: terms of reference
Terms of reference for an independent review into the prevalence and support for mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This publication sets out the terms of reference for an independent review into the prevalence, trends and inequalities associated with mental health conditions, ADHD and autism in children, young people and adults.
The review will seek to understand:
- the factors behind trends in prevalence
- the impact of clinical practice, including social and cultural factors and the risks and benefits of medicalisation
- ways to promote the prevention of mental ill health
- ways to create resilience and improve early intervention
Professor Peter Fonagy will chair this review, supported by Professor Sir Simon Wessely and Professor Gillian Baird as vice-chairs. There will also be a multidisciplinary advisory working group to directly shape the recommendations and scrutinise the evidence.