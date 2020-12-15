Independent report

Independent review into gender pay gaps in medicine in England

Report setting out the findings from the Independent Review into Gender Pay Gaps in Medicine in England.

Published 15 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Mend the Gap: The Independent Review into Gender Pay Gaps in Medicine in England

PDF, 6.29MB, 373 pages

Details

The Independent Review into Gender Pay Gaps in Medicine in England was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2017. It is the largest and most comprehensive review of its kind ever completed in the public sector.

Chaired by Professor Dame Jane Dacre and led by Professor Carol Woodhams, the review takes a comprehensive approach to understanding the structural and cultural barriers affecting the female medical workforce.

Published 15 December 2020

Brexit transition

17 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021