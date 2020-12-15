Independent review into gender pay gaps in medicine in England
Report setting out the findings from the Independent Review into Gender Pay Gaps in Medicine in England.
Documents
Details
The Independent Review into Gender Pay Gaps in Medicine in England was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2017. It is the largest and most comprehensive review of its kind ever completed in the public sector.
Chaired by Professor Dame Jane Dacre and led by Professor Carol Woodhams, the review takes a comprehensive approach to understanding the structural and cultural barriers affecting the female medical workforce.