Independent commission into adult social care: terms of reference (easy read)

Easy read about a new team of people looking at how to change support for adults in England and make it better.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 July 2025

Applies to England

Easy read about a new team of people looking at how to make support for adults in England better

PDF, 2.39 MB, 10 pages

In April 2025, Baroness Louise Casey started working with a team of people (called the independent commission into adult social care). They will look at how to change support for adults in England and make it better.

Find out more information about the team of people and what they are doing on the independent commission website.

