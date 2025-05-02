Independent commission into adult social care: terms of reference

The government has published the terms of reference for Baroness Casey of Blackstock’s independent commission into adult social care. The commission will form part of the critical first steps towards delivering a national care service.

The terms of reference set out that the commission will report directly to the Prime Minister and will be split over 2 phases:

phase 1, reporting in 2026, will focus on how we can make the most of existing resources to improve people’s lives over the medium term

phase 2, reporting by 2028, will then consider the long-term transformation of adult social care, setting us on the road to fundamental reform that will build a social care system fit for the future

The commission should start a national conversation about what adult social care should deliver for citizens and build consensus with the public on how best to meet the current and future needs of the population.

An easy read version of the terms of reference will be available soon.