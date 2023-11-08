Guidance

Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews: final report, 2023

A letter, final report with recommendations, and a proposed code of practice framework from Baroness Hollins on the use of long-term segregation for people with a learning disability and/or autistic people.

Department of Health and Social Care
8 November 2023

Baroness Hollins' letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care about the Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews

Baroness Hollins' final report: My heart breaks - solitary confinement in hospital has no therapeutic benefit for people with a learning disability and autistic people

Oversight Panel’s solitary confinement code of practice framework

The second phase of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (IC(E)TRs) ended in March 2023. In July 2023, Baroness Hollins wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care with the Oversight Panel’s final report and recommendations after overseeing the IC(E)TR programme. The government has published its response to the recommendations.

See the previous report and recommendations from Baroness Hollins and the Oversight Panel.

