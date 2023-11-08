Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews: final report, 2023
A letter, final report with recommendations, and a proposed code of practice framework from Baroness Hollins on the use of long-term segregation for people with a learning disability and/or autistic people.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The second phase of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (IC(E)TRs) ended in March 2023. In July 2023, Baroness Hollins wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care with the Oversight Panel’s final report and recommendations after overseeing the IC(E)TR programme. The government has published its response to the recommendations.
See the previous report and recommendations from Baroness Hollins and the Oversight Panel.