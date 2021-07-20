Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews

In November 2019, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care announced that people with a learning disability and autistic people in long-term segregation would have their care independently reviewed. Baroness Hollins was appointed to oversee this process and to chair an independent Oversight Panel.

In December 2020 Baroness Hollins wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care with the Oversight Panel’s thematic review of these independent reviews and recommendations.

The government has published its response to the review’s recommendations.