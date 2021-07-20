Independent report

Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews

An independent report and recommendations from Baroness Hollins and the Oversight Panel’s review of the Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews.

Department of Health and Social Care
21 July 2021

Thematic Review of the Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews

Baroness Hollins' letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care about the Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews

The Oversight Panel's interim conclusions and recommendations

In November 2019, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care announced that people with a learning disability and autistic people in long-term segregation would have their care independently reviewed. Baroness Hollins was appointed to oversee this process and to chair an independent Oversight Panel.

In December 2020 Baroness Hollins wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care with the Oversight Panel’s thematic review of these independent reviews and recommendations.

The government has published its response to the review’s recommendations.

