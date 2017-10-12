Policy paper
Indemnity in general practice
Information on the development of a state-backed indemnity scheme for general practice in England.
The department is seeking to put in place a more stable and more affordable system of indemnity for general practice in England.
This information marks the start of detailed work with GP representatives and others. It outlines current assumptions on key areas. As policy thinking develops, these positions may change.
The document ‘Indemnity in general practice: further information’ sets out progress that has been made in the development of a state-backed indemnity scheme.
Last updated 6 April 2020 + show all updates
-
Added update about historical liabilities cover for general practice members of the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland.
-
Updated the document 'Indemnity in general practice: further information' to include information on the agreement of commercial terms with Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS).
-
Added attachment: 'Indemnity in general practice: further information on the Clinical Negligence Scheme for General Practice'.
-
The document was updated on 30 November 2017 to reflect the Secretary of State’s decision to direct NHS Resolution to administer the scheme.
-
Updated the document.
-
First published.