In-country migration data: May 2019

Data on UK Visas and Immigration temporary and permanent migration activities.

Published 24 May 2019
From:
Border Force, UK Visas and Immigration, and Immigration Enforcement

This document contains data on:

  • number of in-country visa applications received and input, or applications that are submitted online, for each route
  • number of sponsorship requests and renewals
  • percentage of in-country visa applications, for each route, processed within service standards
  • in-country work-in-progress and outstanding not input
  • in-country work in progress casework summary for applications made from 1 January 2014
  • in-country work in progress casework summary for applications made before 1 January 2014
  • table in C7 premium service applications (same day)
  • tests taken in relation to applications
  • cost per decision for all migration applications (in-country and overseas)
