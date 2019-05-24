Transparency data
In-country migration data: May 2019
Data on UK Visas and Immigration temporary and permanent migration activities.
Details
This document contains data on:
- number of in-country visa applications received and input, or applications that are submitted online, for each route
- number of sponsorship requests and renewals
- percentage of in-country visa applications, for each route, processed within service standards
- in-country work-in-progress and outstanding not input
- in-country work in progress casework summary for applications made from 1 January 2014
- in-country work in progress casework summary for applications made before 1 January 2014
- table in C7 premium service applications (same day)
- tests taken in relation to applications
- cost per decision for all migration applications (in-country and overseas)
Published 24 May 2019