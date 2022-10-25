Decision

Implementation of the future regulation of medical devices and extension of standstill period

We are introducing a 12-month extension to the implementation of the future Medical Device Regulations, with an aim to bring the new regulations into force by July 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
25 October 2022

Documents

Implementation of the Future Regulations

HTML

Details

Overview

On 26 June 2022, the MHRA published the government response to the public consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom. The response outlined the intended regulatory reform including the transitional arrangements for CE and UKCA marked devices placed on the Great Britain market. This page provides an update on the timelines to implement the future Medical Device Regulations and the extension of the standstill period.

Contact

For further information, please email our Customer Services Centre at info@mhra.gov.uk or call 020 3080 6000. Alternatively, contact your Trade Association by emailing:

Published 25 October 2022