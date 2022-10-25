Implementation of the future regulation of medical devices and extension of standstill period
We are introducing a 12-month extension to the implementation of the future Medical Device Regulations, with an aim to bring the new regulations into force by July 2024
Documents
Details
Overview
On 26 June 2022, the MHRA published the government response to the public consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom. The response outlined the intended regulatory reform including the transitional arrangements for CE and UKCA marked devices placed on the Great Britain market. This page provides an update on the timelines to implement the future Medical Device Regulations and the extension of the standstill period.
Contact
For further information, please email our Customer Services Centre at info@mhra.gov.uk or call 020 3080 6000. Alternatively, contact your Trade Association by emailing:
- Association of the British HealthTech Industries (ABHI): enquiries@abhi.org.uk
- British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA): enquiries@bivda.org.uk
- Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB): regulatory@pagb.co.uk
- The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA): info@bhta.com
- UK Responsible Persons Association (UKRPA): enquiries@ukrp-association.org