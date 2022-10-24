Implementation of medical devices future regime
The MHRA have published a roadmap which outlines the intended timelines for delivering the future regulatory framework for medical devices.
On 26 June 2022, the MHRA published the government response to the public consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom. The response outlined the intended regulatory reform including the transitional arrangements for CE marked devices placed on the Great Britain market which were put in place in 2023.
On 9 January 2024, the MHRA released a Roadmap towards the future regulatory framework for medical devices. This provides an update on the intended timelines to implement the future core regulations.
For further information, please email our Customer Services Centre at info@mhra.gov.uk or call 020 3080 6000. Alternatively, contact your Trade Association by emailing:
- Association of the British HealthTech Industries (ABHI): enquiries@abhi.org.uk
- British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA): enquiries@bivda.org.uk
- Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB): regulatory@pagb.co.uk
- The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA): info@bhta.com
- UK Responsible Persons Association (UKRPA): enquiries@ukrp-association.org
