Immigration Enforcement data: May 2019
Data on Immigration Enforcement activities.
This document contains data on:
- number of records in the pre-2008 migration refusal pool at the end of each quarter
- number of records in the post-2008 migration refusal pool at the end of each quarter
- foreign national offenders (FNOs) released from prison or transferred from prison to immigration detention
- FNOs released into the community by reason for release
- breakdown of FNOs released into the community who were eligible for deportation
- breakdown of FNOs released into the community where deportation or conclusion remains outstanding
- breakdown of detained FNOs facing return or deportation by barrier to return
- detained FNOs facing return or deportation who have been waiting 12 months or more for a travel document
- criminal casework FNO cancelled returns
- FNOs subject to deportation action living in the community and the length of time since release
- percentage of (criteria and non-criteria) FNOs removed under the early removal and facilitated returns schemes
- time served foreign national offenders
- pre-departure accommodation
- average cost per day to hold an individual in immigration detention
- reports made by a medical practitioner to the Home Office under Rule 35 on individuals in immigration detention by level (1, 2 and 3)
- reports made by a medical practitioner under rule 35 by place of detention and level (1, 2 and 3)
- how many carriers were issued with a notification of demand for payment form IS80D
- intelligence intake crime type breakdown
- escorted moves and home office manual for escorting safely (HOMES) data
- volume and value of illegal working civil penalties
- volume and value of right to rent civil penalties
- the number of pregnant women detained in the immigration detention estate
Published 24 May 2019