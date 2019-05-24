Transparency data

Immigration Enforcement data: May 2019

Data on Immigration Enforcement activities.

Published 24 May 2019
From:
Border Force, UK Visas and Immigration, and Immigration Enforcement

This document contains data on:

  • number of records in the pre-2008 migration refusal pool at the end of each quarter
  • number of records in the post-2008 migration refusal pool at the end of each quarter
  • foreign national offenders (FNOs) released from prison or transferred from prison to immigration detention
  • FNOs released into the community by reason for release
  • breakdown of FNOs released into the community who were eligible for deportation
  • breakdown of FNOs released into the community where deportation or conclusion remains outstanding
  • breakdown of detained FNOs facing return or deportation by barrier to return
  • detained FNOs facing return or deportation who have been waiting 12 months or more for a travel document
  • criminal casework FNO cancelled returns
  • FNOs subject to deportation action living in the community and the length of time since release
  • percentage of (criteria and non-criteria) FNOs removed under the early removal and facilitated returns schemes
  • time served foreign national offenders
  • pre-departure accommodation
  • average cost per day to hold an individual in immigration detention
  • reports made by a medical practitioner to the Home Office under Rule 35 on individuals in immigration detention by level (1, 2 and 3)
  • reports made by a medical practitioner under rule 35 by place of detention and level (1, 2 and 3)
  • how many carriers were issued with a notification of demand for payment form IS80D
  • intelligence intake crime type breakdown
  • escorted moves and home office manual for escorting safely (HOMES) data
  • volume and value of illegal working civil penalties
  • volume and value of right to rent civil penalties
  • the number of pregnant women detained in the immigration detention estate
