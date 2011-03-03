Guidance

Ilford Park Polish Home

A residential and nursing care home in Devon for former or displaced members of the Polish Forces in World War 2 or their spouses.

Published 3 March 2011
Last updated 17 September 2018 — see all updates
Veterans UK and Ministry of Defence

Ilford Park Polish Home

Ilford Park Polish Home application form

PDF, 356KB, 19 pages

Assessment of need

PDF, 39.8KB, 8 pages

Financial assessment

PDF, 221KB, 2 pages

Ilford Park Polish Home (Polish text)

PDF, 499KB, 3 pages

Ilford Park Polish Home provides residential and nursing care to former members of the Polish forces, who served under British command in World War 2 or were displaced from Poland due to circumstances attributable to World War 2, or their spouses.

  1. Replaced forms with open document versions
  2. First published.