Ilford Park Polish Home
A residential and nursing care home in Devon for former or displaced members of the Polish Forces in World War 2 or their spouses.
Ilford Park Polish Home provides residential and nursing care to former members of the Polish forces, who served under British command in World War 2 or were displaced from Poland due to circumstances attributable to World War 2, or their spouses.
Published 3 March 2011
Last updated 17 September 2018 + show all updates
