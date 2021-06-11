If you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter (easy read)
Easy read version of the non-personal information sent to you if you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter about your COVID-19 status.
If you ask for an NHS COVID Pass letter about your COVID-19 status, but cannot get one, you’ll get a different letter in the post explaining why.
This different letter will also tell you what to do next.
Find out more about Demonstrating your COVID-19 status.
Last updated 21 June 2021 + show all updates
-
Changing title of guidance to reflect that from 21 June 2021, the NHS service to demonstrate your COVID-19 vaccination status is now called the NHS COVID Pass.
-
First published.