If you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter (easy read)

Easy read version of the non-personal information sent to you if you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter about your COVID-19 status.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 June 2021
21 June 2021 — See all updates
England

If you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter (easy read)

PDF, 2.51MB, 5 pages

Details

If you ask for an NHS COVID Pass letter about your COVID-19 status, but cannot get one, you’ll get a different letter in the post explaining why.

This different letter will also tell you what to do next.

Find out more about Demonstrating your COVID-19 status.

