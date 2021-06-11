If you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter
Translated versions of the non-personal information sent to you if you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter about your COVID-19 status.
If you ask for an NHS COVID Pass letter about your COVID-19 status, but cannot get one, you’ll get a different letter in the post explaining why.
This different letter will also tell you what to do next.
The information you get in the letter will be in English. You can read the non-personal information in the letter in different languages on this page.
Find out more about Demonstrating your COVID-19 status.
