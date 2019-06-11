Notice
HX3 0UQ, Yorkshire Water Services Limited: environmental permit application advertisement- 2170/V002
View the application submitted by Yorkshire Water Services Limited for Copley Lane, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0UQ.
Published 11 June 2019