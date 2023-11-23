Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) review report

In February 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care began its review of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority ( HFEA ). This is the second review the department has undertaken as part of the Cabinet Office Public Bodies Review Programme. The review’s aim was to ensure that this body operates efficiently and delivers its regulatory functions effectively.

The report of the HFEA review covers the following areas:

efficacy

efficiency

effectiveness

legal framework

accountability

The report makes 19 recommendations and is aimed at health professionals, fertility clinics, hospitals, academic and professional institutions, scientific researchers and the general public.

Read the Public Bodies Reviews guidance on how reviews are carried out across government and for more information on the Public Bodies Review Programme.