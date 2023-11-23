Corporate report

Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) review report

Findings and recommendations of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) review.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
23 November 2023

Documents

Independent review of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA): final report and recommendations

HTML

Details

In February 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care began its review of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA). This is the second review the department has undertaken as part of the Cabinet Office Public Bodies Review Programme. The review’s aim was to ensure that this body operates efficiently and delivers its regulatory functions effectively.

The report of the HFEA review covers the following areas:

  • efficacy
  • efficiency
  • effectiveness
  • legal framework
  • accountability

The report makes 19 recommendations and is aimed at health professionals, fertility clinics, hospitals, academic and professional institutions, scientific researchers and the general public.

Read the Public Bodies Reviews guidance on how reviews are carried out across government and for more information on the Public Bodies Review Programme.

Published 23 November 2023